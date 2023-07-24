TV20 YOUR MONEY: Preparing your roof for hurricane season

By Kristin Chase
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Although we have yet to see major storm damage in North Central Florida, preparation is key during hurricane season.

TV20′s Kristin Chase sat down with Eli Ott from Worthmann Roofing and Gutters to discuss ways to prepare your roof.

Ott recommends getting your roof checked before peak hurricane season, knowing your roofing insurance, and more.

You can contact Worthmann by visiting their website or calling (352) 472-3228.

