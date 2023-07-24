UF announces remainder of non-conference men’s basketball schedule

Florida to face six power conference opponents in pre-SEC schedule
Florida guard Riley Kugel shoots in front of Xavier guard Colby Jones (3), guard Desmond Claude...
Florida guard Riley Kugel shoots in front of Xavier guard Colby Jones (3), guard Desmond Claude and forward Jerome Hunter (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s basketball team filled out the blanks in its 2023-24 non-league schedule on Monday, and the updated information includes a date for the season tip-off. Florida will start season two under head coach Todd Golden on Monday, Nov. 6 at home versus Loyola (MD). The Gators finished 16-17 in Golden’s debut season.

Another highlight of the Gators’ non-confernece slate comes on Friday, Nov. 17 when they host Florida State. Florida claimed a 76-67 come from behind win over FSU last year in Tallahassee. The matchup against the Seminoles gives the Gators six pre-conference games against power conference schools, including three versus ACC foes.

Florida Men’s Basketball: 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule

Monday, Nov. 6 --vs. Loyola

Friday, Nov. 10--vs. Virginia (Charlotte)

Tuesday, Nov. 14--vs. Florida A&M

Friday, Nov. 17--vs. Florida State

Wednesday, Nov. 22--vs. Baylor / Pitt / Oregon State (Brooklyn)

Friday, Nov. 24--vs. Baylor / Pitt / Oregon State (Brooklyn)

Wednesday, Nov. 29--@ Wake Forest

Tuesday, Dec. 5--vs. Merrimack

Saturday, Dec. 9--vs. Richmond (Sunrise)

Thursday, Dec. 14--vs. East Carolina (Lakeland)

Tuesday, Dec. 19--vs. Michigan (Charlotte)

Friday, Dec. 22--vs. Grambling State

Saturday, Dec. 30--vs. Quinnipiac

Additional information regarding tip-off times and broadcast outlets will be determined at a later date.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

United States' Brian Harman gestures as he speaks at a press conference next to the iconic...
Brian Harman is unstoppable in a drama-free British Open win at Hoylake
Gataverse makes their TBT debut on Wednesday
Gataverse basketball team hosts the “Run It Back Classic” for Gator fans at Santa Fe College
UF basketball alumni put on a show at Santa Fe College to prepare them for their TBT debut
Gators picked to finish fifth in Eastern Division in SEC media poll