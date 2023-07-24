UF announces remainder of non-conference men’s basketball schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s basketball team filled out the blanks in its 2023-24 non-league schedule on Monday, and the updated information includes a date for the season tip-off. Florida will start season two under head coach Todd Golden on Monday, Nov. 6 at home versus Loyola (MD). The Gators finished 16-17 in Golden’s debut season.

Another highlight of the Gators’ non-confernece slate comes on Friday, Nov. 17 when they host Florida State. Florida claimed a 76-67 come from behind win over FSU last year in Tallahassee. The matchup against the Seminoles gives the Gators six pre-conference games against power conference schools, including three versus ACC foes.

Florida Men’s Basketball: 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule

Monday, Nov. 6 --vs. Loyola

Friday, Nov. 10--vs. Virginia (Charlotte)

Tuesday, Nov. 14--vs. Florida A&M

Friday, Nov. 17--vs. Florida State

Wednesday, Nov. 22--vs. Baylor / Pitt / Oregon State (Brooklyn)

Friday, Nov. 24--vs. Baylor / Pitt / Oregon State (Brooklyn)

Wednesday, Nov. 29--@ Wake Forest

Tuesday, Dec. 5--vs. Merrimack

Saturday, Dec. 9--vs. Richmond (Sunrise)

Thursday, Dec. 14--vs. East Carolina (Lakeland)

Tuesday, Dec. 19--vs. Michigan (Charlotte)

Friday, Dec. 22--vs. Grambling State

Saturday, Dec. 30--vs. Quinnipiac

Additional information regarding tip-off times and broadcast outlets will be determined at a later date.

