UF softball welcomes alum Francesca Enea back as assistant coach

Florida is coming off a 38-22 season and an NCAA Regional berth
Gator great returns to the school she helped build into a power.
Gator great returns to the school she helped build into a power.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Former UF All-American softball player Francesca Enea is returning to the program she helped build into a national power--this time as an assistant coach, head coach Tim Walton announced on Monday. Enea, a three-time NFCA All-American, comes back to the Gators after spending the last 12 years as a softball television analyst.

A Gator from 2007-10, Enea graduated as the SEC’s all-time home run leader and set program career records in home runs, RBI’s and total bases and led the team to three straight Women’s College World Series appearances in 2008-10.

As a senior in 2010, Enea was also a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 10 Finalist. She finished her career wearing the Orange & Blue ranked on UF’s career top 10 list in 20 career categories and 25 single-season categories.



