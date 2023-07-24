The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners workshop for GRU’s budget is Monday afternoon. It’s part of their process for creating fiscal year 2024′s budget. They are tasked with cutting costs to make the utility fiscally healthy. This comes after the commission raised the millage rate to 6.4.

Disability Awareness Month will be highlighted on Wednesday morning at the MLK Jr Center in Gainesville. The event starts at 10 a.m. It will feature more than 30 vendors with resources meant to help people with disabilities.

A one-stop shop for enrollment at Florida Gateway College starts on Thursday morning. It’s open to all students getting ready for the fall 2023 semester. It starts at 8:30 at the Wilson S Rivers Library and Medica Center.

The United Way of Suwannee Valley hosts a community yard sale on Friday. They will have office and school supplies, clothes, toys and other items ready to buy. They are also taking donations throughout the week to boost their inventory.

