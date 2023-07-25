Applications for Ocala’s Street Banner Lottery are open

Public Works officials are accepting applications from non-profits for the City of Ocala's Street Banner Lottery.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Applications are open for the City of Ocala’s Street Banner Lottery.

The two street banner locations can be reserved for one week each and are both located on Silver Springs Boulevard.

Physical applications can be obtained at the City of Ocala Public Works Traffic Division office, 1805 NE 30th Avenue, building 300 on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For electronic or faxed copies of the application, call 352-351-6733 or email pubworks@ocalafl.org.

The deadline for applications is August 1st.

