Countdown To Kickoff: Buchholz Bobcats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -They always say it is one thing to be a good football team, but it is another thing to be a good football program. After advancing to the state semifinals in back-to-back years, Buchholz takes the field this fall with an unmistakable drive to finish the job.

“Our main goal is always trying to hit states,” said senior defensive back Jorden Moore. “These past two years we have always been trying, we got there but we haven’t got there fully, so this year I think it’s time to bring it in and take the ring.”

Seniors like Moore, linebacker Aiden Brake, and Florida commit Kendall Jackson hope to make state championship dreams become reality by keeping tradition alive.

“We show them how we lift in the summer, we show them how we run, we show them how hard we work,” said Brake. “So, they when we leave can lead the same team to the same goal that we have in our mind.”

“Just showing and leading the young guys what it’s like to be a top contender a final four contender a state contender,” said Jackson. “Keep pushing and striving to be great and better what we were the year before.”

2023 is a season of transition for Buchholz. Chuck Bell has been elevated from assistant to head coach following the retirement of Mark Whittemore. Along with the transition of a new head coach, Buchholz graduated star quarterback Creed Whittemore, who committed to play at Mississippi State. Whittmore is on the Mount Rushmore of Buchholz football--but right next him is former quarterback Doug Johnso. Luckily for Buchholz, his son, Trace Johnson is an incoming sophomore.

Winning is now expected when you put on the black and gold, and even with the new lineup, Bell believes his team will be a powerhouse this season.

“Bobcat fans will be pleasantly surprised to see the depth of talent that we will have on the roster and will be putting on the field this year,” said Bell. “We will be one of the most talented rosters in the state of Florida, no doubt.”

If the Bobcats can put the pieces together, this might be Buchholz’s turn to lift a trophy. Buchholz opens the season at Columbia, another state semifialist from last season, on August 25.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.