Florida apprentice program participates in national ‘Hire a Veteran Day’

LAKE CITY Fla. (WCJB) -Today is National ‘Hire A Veteran’ Day and according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 200,000 veterans were unemployed in 2022.

People with Apprentice Florida partner with different organizations to give veterans an opportunity to start a strong career after their service.

When Johnathan Hammond left the military in 2019, he wasn’t able to find a job right away so, he joined the apprenticeship program.

“It is so essential and for guys like myself, it wasn’t very easy coming out of the military,” said Hammond. “I needed something different for myself and for my family. It gave me something other than where I was going because when I got out it was hard.”

He’s currently a structures mechanic at Haeco Americas in Lake City and said the program changed his life.

“The apprentice program was awesome. I didn’t do anything because I didn’t have any transferable skills to this in my military experience,” he added. “I want to let everybody know out there even that vets that struggle, that there are opportunities out there so don’t call it quits.”

He says he hopes more local businesses will hire veterans for apprenticeships and full-time jobs when they come home from the service.

The apprenticeships offer classroom and work-based learning while earning money. A partnership between the Florida Department of Education, FloridaCommerce, and CareerSource Florida, Apprentice Florida provides businesses with information and resources to establish or expand registered apprenticeship programs.

You can head to their website to learn more about how to get started.

