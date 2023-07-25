GPD officers searching for Quality Inn armed robbery suspect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery at a Quality Inn.

Officers say the man and two others targeted victims in two separate hotel rooms at the Quality Inn at 2435 SW 13th St. They say that once inside, the suspect held the victims at gunpoint and tied them up. They say he then beat and struck them with a pistol and then stole a truck belonging to one of the victims.

Officers say the suspect fled in the stolen truck and later crashed the vehicle in the area of Southeast Williston Road and Southeast 16th Avenue. They say he then fled on foot into the woods and officers could not locate him.

Officers say that anyone with information about the incident should contact GPD detectives at 352-393-7710. They say one can remain anonymous by contacting the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.

Photo of the suspect provided by the Gainesville Police Department (Gainesville Police Department)

