'It’s at the county’s ball court': Newberry leaders discuss meat processing plant problems

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -It has been weeks since a joint Newberry-Alachua county meeting went five hours and the topic for discussion seems dead to county leaders pushing a meat processing plant. But, for elected officials in the city where it is proposed to go, they just want to see the road it’s tied to fixed.

That July 10 meeting ended with both sides agreeing to have their respective staff get together and move up the timeframe to fix County Road 337. City leaders, including Commissioner Ricky Coleman, say if they want the property to build important projects the road needs to get fixed.

“We’re ready to give that (the property) up, If they fix the road they’ve got the land there to do virtually anything they need to do there,” said Coleman.

What was proposed was a wastewater plant, fire training facility, and the controversial bit, a meat processing plant. But, whatever county leaders want to do with the property is their choice. Commissioner Mark Clark agrees with many of his peers who again just want roads fixed.

“This project needs to move forward, but at this point, it’s at the county’s ball court for what they want to do with this facility,” said Clark.

Mayor Jordan Marlowe thinks the meat processing plant fits the identity of the city and he has seen the city of Newberry and Alachua County work well together on projects like this one.

“When you look back on the things that Newberry and Alachua County have partnered with, we’ve saved Canterbury, We’ve brought the Alachua IFAS extension out here. We really have done a lot of successful partnerships and I think this will be another one,” said Mayor Marlowe.

But, for all of those past successes, the idea of these failed agriculture projects and potential dysfunction could bring rural county residents again asking for fundamental changes to leadership. Commissioner Tim Marden says he frequently gets asked about the push for “Springs County.”

“The more the county wants to focus on what I describe as non-core issues I think it gives more fuel to the Springs County fire. I want to see them focus solely on roads and taxes at this point,” said Marden.

There is no date set for either another joint city and county meeting or when staff will meet to discuss the reconfiguration of County Road 337.

