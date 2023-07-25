Levy County Clerk of Court Danny Shipp retiring next year

Shipp has been in office since the start of 2001.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The longtime Levy County Clerk of Court, Danny Shipp, will be retiring next year.

Danny Shipp will retire from the office when his term is complete in December of 2024.

The Clerk of Court is responsible for maintaining records of the county and circuit courts in Levy County. As comptroller, Shipp is the chief financial officer to the county as well.

One candidate, Brian Gore, has filed to run in next year’s election to replace him.

