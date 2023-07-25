Levy County Clerk of Court Danny Shipp retiring next year

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The longtime Levy County Clerk of Court, Danny Shipp, will be retiring next year.

Danny Shipp will retire from the office when his term is complete in December of 2024.

Shipp has been in office since the start of 2001.

The Clerk of Court is responsible for maintaining records of the county and circuit courts in Levy County. As comptroller, Shipp is the chief financial officer to the county as well.

One candidate, Brian Gore, has filed to run in next year’s election to replace him.

RELATED: Six applicants selected to interview for new Levy County judge position

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.