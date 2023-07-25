Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez holds press conference in Cross City

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second time in less than a week, Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez visits North Central Florida.

Nuñez is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in Cross City. The event will be held at the Dixie County Board of County Commissioners building on Northeast Highway 351.

DMS Secretary Pedro Allende will join Nuñez. The topic of the press conference was not announced ahead of the event.

TRENDING: DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events

Last Wednesday, Nuñez visited Ocala to highlight record funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research and care.

Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham joined Nuñez at the Elliott Center on Southwest 34th Avenue in Ocala.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.