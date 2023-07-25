Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez holds press conference in Cross City
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second time in less than a week, Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez visits North Central Florida.
Nuñez is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in Cross City. The event will be held at the Dixie County Board of County Commissioners building on Northeast Highway 351.
DMS Secretary Pedro Allende will join Nuñez. The topic of the press conference was not announced ahead of the event.
Last Wednesday, Nuñez visited Ocala to highlight record funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research and care.
