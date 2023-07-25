New shopping center comes to World Equestrian Center

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new shopping center is coming to the World Equestrian Center in Ocala.

WEC officials say an 80,000 square foot shopping plaza called The Shoppes Off 80th will be scheduled to open in 2025.

The plaza will have 31 new units for shopping, restaurants, and other vendors.

Pre-lease options are now available for retailers to bring their business to the area. The link to that is HERE

