Newberry city employee awarded Larry Hobart Seven Hats award

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry city employee is being honored as one of the best in the country doing one of his many jobs.

Jamie Jones was awarded the Larry Hobart Seven Hats award by the American Public Power Association.

It honors managers of small utilities across the nation.

Jones is the director of public works and utilities for the city along with being assistant city manager.

City staff joked he should be awarded twice because he wears about 14 hats for the city.

