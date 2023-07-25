Newberry city employee awarded Larry Hobart Seven Hats award

Jamie Jones was awarded the Larry Hobart Seven Hats award by the American Public Power Association.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry city employee is being honored as one of the best in the country doing one of his many jobs.

Jamie Jones was awarded the Larry Hobart Seven Hats award by the American Public Power Association.

It honors managers of small utilities across the nation.

TRENDING: ‘It’s at the county’s ball court’: Newberry leaders discuss meat processing plant problems

Jones is the director of public works and utilities for the city along with being assistant city manager.

City staff joked he should be awarded twice because he wears about 14 hats for the city.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

WEC officials say an 80,000 square foot shopping plaza called The Shoppes Off 80th will be...
New shopping center comes to World Equestrian Center
Newberry city employee awarded Larry Hobart Seven Hats award
New shopping center comes to World Equestrian Center
Public Works officials are accepting applications from non-profits for the City of Ocala's...
Applications for Ocala’s Street Banner Lottery are open