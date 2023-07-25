North Central Florida Treasures: Hand Swung Vases

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins gives details of three special glass pieces made with a popular technique used in the 60's, swung glass.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins, owner of Antique City mall in Micanopy gives details on the history of three special glass pieces made with a popular technique used in the 1960′s, swung glass.

Swung glass is a type of glass that is the result of a special blowing technique that patterns a vase in specific way that was very popular in the 60′s. Swung glass was made in a array of colors varying from green, blue, pink, red, purple and more.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Independence Day Symbols

Swung glass is pressed into a mold and left to cool slightly. when the shape of the glass has been molded while still hot the glass is picked up by the neck of the vase and swung by the glassblower. As it swings the glass changes form and sometimes twist, because of this it is difficult to find two pieces that look identical.

Swung glass was mainly popular in America, unlike a lot of glassmakers who have an imprinted calling card located somewhere on the vase the company for swung glass used paper or aluminum tags to show where the item was made from. In a retail setting these pieces would be worth anywhere from $300 - $500.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez visits Dixie County to discuss strengthening local...
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez announces cybersecurity grant in Cross City
Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez in Dixie County
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez announces cybersecurity grant in Cross City
Art Adkins gives details on the history of three special glass pieces made with a popular...
North Central Florida Treasures: Hand Swung Glass
Fire rescue officials reported no injuries, and hotel guests were able to return to their rooms...
Ocala hotel evacuates after teen sets couch on fire