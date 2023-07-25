North Central Florida Treasures: Hand Swung Vases

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins, owner of Antique City mall in Micanopy gives details on the history of three special glass pieces made with a popular technique used in the 1960′s, swung glass.

Swung glass is a type of glass that is the result of a special blowing technique that patterns a vase in specific way that was very popular in the 60′s. Swung glass was made in a array of colors varying from green, blue, pink, red, purple and more.

Swung glass is pressed into a mold and left to cool slightly. when the shape of the glass has been molded while still hot the glass is picked up by the neck of the vase and swung by the glassblower. As it swings the glass changes form and sometimes twist, because of this it is difficult to find two pieces that look identical.

Swung glass was mainly popular in America, unlike a lot of glassmakers who have an imprinted calling card located somewhere on the vase the company for swung glass used paper or aluminum tags to show where the item was made from. In a retail setting these pieces would be worth anywhere from $300 - $500.

