Ocala hotel evacuates after teen sets couch on fire

Fire rescue officials reported no injuries, and hotel guests were able to return to their rooms the same morning.(Ocala Fire Rescue)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue units extinguished a fire in a hotel after a teenager set a couch ablaze early Tuesday morning.

Ocala firefighters were dispatched at approximately 3:34 A.M. to a structure fire at the Hilton Ocala at 3600 SW 36th Ave.

Ocala Police Department members assisted guests in evacuating the nine-story hotel.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered moderate smoke in the lobby. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to locate the fire, which consumed a couch in a hallway on the first floor and scorched an adjacent wall.

The firefighters extinguished the fire within seven minutes of arrival. Fire rescue officials reported no injuries, and hotel guests were able to return to their rooms the same morning.

They say that due to the deliberate nature of the fire, the Ocala Police Department treated the fire as arson.

Ocala Police Department officers say that after an argument with their mother, a sixteen-year-old used a lighter to set the corner of a couch pillow on fire. The juvenile was arrested and transported to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center on counts of arson of an occupied structure and criminal mischief.

