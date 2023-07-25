Officer Gus: Police department welcomes new therapy dog

The Indianapolis Police Department welcomed a new therapy dog named Gus.
The Indianapolis Police Department welcomed a new therapy dog named Gus.(Indianapolis Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (Gray News) - A police department in Indiana has a new furry friend on its force.

This week, the Indianapolis Police Department introduced Gus, a 10-month-old Australian mini Labradoodle.

Gus became an official therapy dog for the police department.

“Officer Gus will play a vital role in providing peer support to our dedicated officers,” the department shared.

Authorities said he will offer comfort and relief in times of crisis.

“His presence will undoubtedly bring smiles and comfort to everyone in our police department,” police said.

Gus began his training in November 2022 in the Ultimate Canine program.

“Officer Gus has gone through three levels of rigorous training that include over 30 obedience commands. He even knows how to snuggle,” the department said.

According to authorities, Gus will help them create a more caring and supportive environment for everyone in the department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

FILE - Students walk through a gate at Harvard University, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in...
Education Department opens investigation into Harvard’s legacy admissions
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz....
A judge blocks limits on asylum at US-Mexico border but gives Biden administration time to appeal
This photo provided by the University of Miami Coral Reef Futures Lab, shows fire coral and...
Florida Keys coral reefs are already bleaching as water temps hit record highs, scientists say
Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez visits Dixie County to discuss strengthening local...
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez announces cybersecurity grant in Cross City
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa...
Investigators pore over evidence from the home of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer as search ends