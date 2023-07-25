Proposed gun range leads to concern among neighbors in Gilchrist County

The man who applied for the permit says he is not opening a gun range
The man who applied for the permit says he is not opening a gun range(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A gun shop owner in Gilchrist County says he is being misunderstood while applying for a private gun range permit.

But neighbors are expressing major safety concerns with the idea on the table.

“There has to be some standard of a gun range,” said Lee Shaver Chandley.

As of now, Florida statutes only state a range has to be on more than an acre and a quarter of land.

That has Shaver Chandley and some of her neighbors feeling concerned, after one of them applied for a private gun range permit.

Some of them have not even been warned by the county commission that a gun range could be coming to their neighborhood.

“They informed me that not everybody out here in Appaloosa Trails knows--there’s 74 10-acre parcels--and I asked them why not and they said they only had to notify people from 400 feet from this supposed gun range they’re trying to put in,” said Shaver Chandley.

However, Alex Wheeler--who applied for the permit--says he is not opening a gun range.

Wheeler runs a gunsmithing shop on his property.

He claims he just wants to put a giant pile of dirt in his backyard to shoot at and test his weapons.

Either way, concerns are high among some neighbors.

Neighbors are still unsure about which way shots will be fired at the gun range.

They could head towards a commonly-used horse trail on the back side of Wheeler’s property, or they could be fired back towards State Road 47 and put drivers in danger.

“It’s extremely loud,” said Shaver Chandley. “Horses get spooked. I got hurt on a horse several years ago with a gate falling over [and the horse getting spooked]. It fractured my skull, put a blood clot in my head and I was in a coma for three weeks.”

Shaver Chandley says she has spent hundreds of dollars creating signs and awareness about the proposal.

A vote to approve the permit will take place at the county commission scheduled for August 7.

