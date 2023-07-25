Salmonella in ground beef sickens 16, hospitalizing 6, in 4 states, CDC says

FILE - Ground beef is displayed for sale, April 1, 2017, at a market in Washington. Federal...
FILE - Ground beef is displayed for sale, April 1, 2017, at a market in Washington. Federal health officials said Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that ground beef contaminated with salmonella has sickened at least 16 people, including six hospitalized, in four Northeastern states.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press and JONEL ALECCIA AP Health Writer
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Ground beef contaminated with salmonella has sickened at least 16 people, including six hospitalized, in four Northeastern states, federal health officials said Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said illnesses have been reported in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Ground beef is the only common food reported in the outbreak. People who recalled what they ate and where they bought it reported eating 80% lean ground beef purchased from ShopRite stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. No recall has been issued, and an investigation is continuing, the agency said.

The true number of people sickened is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to states with known illnesses. Many people who become ill recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella poisoning. Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration.

__

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Countdown To Kickoff: Buchholz Bobcats
FILE - Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Meet Cute" in New York on Sept. 20, 2022....
Pete Davidson to do 50 hours of community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house
WCJB Weather
Robert Hadden, center, leaves the federal courthouse in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023....
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison