State officials explain murky water that caused temporary closure of Blue Springs

Officials say the murky water likely occurred because the main vent flowing into the springs was disrupted by hydrogeological events underground.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - 10 days after Blue Springs was closed, state officials are responding to what caused the spring’s murky water.

On July 15th, the water turned brown and the swimming area closed.

The water was reopened to swimmers the next day when the water was mostly clear.

Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) officials say the murky water likely occurred because the main vent flowing into the springs was disrupted by hydrogeological events underground.

DEP officials say they are not concerned about permanent blockage. They say that the park’s property was also inspected for evidence of sinkhole activity, but none was found.

Officials with DEP and the Suwannee River Water Management District are still monitoring the spring.

The Alexander Springs swim area in the Ocala National Forest, however, remains closed.

Forest Service officials are waiting for confirmation from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to open back up. They hope that will happen sometime this week.

Alexander Springs has closed twice in July because of alligator activity. Last week, an alligator bit a man while he was snorkeling.

