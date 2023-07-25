Summerfield driver claims he was forced to drive while drunk

A man from Summerfield crashed into a retention pond after drinking at Applebee's.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Summerfield may have had one too many “Riblets.”

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say 38-year-old David Werkmeister called them yesterday afternoon from where he had crashed along SE 103rd Avenue Road.

He had been drinking at Applebee’s and told deputies when he got to his vehicle someone pointed a gun at him and forced him to drive while drunk.

Witnesses told deputies Werkmeister drove off and crashed into a retention pond all by himself.

