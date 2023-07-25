Tech Tuesday: BHGRE

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate, and today we’re going to be talking about real estate and technology and joining me to talk just about that is Brian Oen, president of BHGRE Commercial Real Estate. Brian, thank you so much for joining us.

Yeah, thanks for having me. Looking forward to it.

So what do you do at BHGRE and what is your role as a president?

So at BHGRE Commercial we do full service commercial brokerage. That includes landlord/tenant representation. We do owner and seller representation as well as investment sales. As the president, my role is typically to run our strategic initiatives as well as growth, as well as just kind of oversee the day-to-day operations.

How has technology improved your workflow when it comes to commercial real estate?

So the days of having to scroll through papers and all that stuff, that was way before my time. All listings nowadays are online, so just having access to several listing platforms to see everything that is on market is key. But probably one of the more important things with helping folks find investment properties is we subscribe to some other platforms, Reonomy being one of them, which gives us access to owner information for different types of investment properties but it allows us to search different types of things, how many properties they own, whether or not they have debt on it, and certain things like that that really help me hone in and identify stronger properties or stronger candidates of properties to send our investors.

How do you use automation and different tools to help clients?

So, for instance, our backend software that feeds our website is called Build Out. It also syndicates with dozens of other listing platforms so therefore the automation of us being able to just load a listing into Build Out that feeds our website and then it just simultaneously goes and syndicates with probably two to three dozen other websites that puts our listings out there. That keeps us from having to key that in to get it out there has been really helpful. But also, what’s more important is CoStar and then also as Crexi Pro member we have access to sales data, which is just as important sometimes as having access to listings. So that’s been very helpful.

Well, Brian, thanks again for talking to us about real estate today.

Thanks for having me. It was a pleasure.

And that’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next time.

