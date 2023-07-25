‘That day is finally here’: Officer returns to duty 18 months after near-death experience

The Marion Police Department announced that Officer Breanna Toney was back in uniform Monday for the first time since Jan. 31, 2022. (Source: WHNS)
By Alvieann Chandler and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARION, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A police officer in North Carolina has returned to work 18 months after a near-death experience.

The Marion Police Department announced that Officer Breanna Toney was back in uniform Monday for the first time since Jan. 31, 2022.

On that winter day, Toney was driving her patrol vehicle on NC-226 when another vehicle collided with hers, causing the patrol car to become engulfed in flames.

A bystander came to the rescue and pulled Toney from the fiery vehicle.

According to police, Toney was airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery to repair several lower body injuries. She also had several broken ribs and other upper body injuries.

Community members later came together to hold a fundraiser for her as she recovered.

In a Facebook post Monday, the police department announced that Toney has returned to work.

“From day one, Breanna never lost sight of returning to full duty at the Marion Police Department. After months of physical therapy and rehabilitation, that day is finally here,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

