UF Health introduces mobile stroke treatment vehicle to Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The only mobile stroke treatment unit in Florida hit the road on Tuesday and is responding to calls across Gainesville.

UF Health’s mobile stroke unit vehicle started treating patients on Tuesday. The unit is one of 20 mobile stroke programs nationwide.

The specialized vehicle is staffed with personnel from UF Health and Alachua County Fire Rescue.

UF Health officials say that treatment by mobile stroke units improves the health of stroke patients. They say that by reducing response time, mobile stroke units greatly reduce the risk of death or disability from a stroke.

This mobile stroke treatment unit is the first in a UF Health fleet. UF Health says it will add additional vehicles in The Villages and in Jacksonville.

