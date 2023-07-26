Alachua County residents connect and share resources at ‘Disability Awareness Expo’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An expo benefiting people with disabilities and their caretakers kicked off today in Gainesville.

Gainesville city and Alachua county leaders collaborated for the ‘Disability Awareness Expo’ at the MLK Multi-purpose Center.

33 vendors showcased their products, services, and resources. Alachua county health department offered free blood testing as well.

Jacqueline Chung, Alachua County’s equal opportunity manager, said this expo doesn’t only benefit people with disabilities.

For most of us at some point in our lives, we either experienced taking care of a family member or loved one with a disability,” said Chung. Just all the different ways we want to make sure that people are aware of disability rights and people with disabilities to be aware of the resources available to them.

Chung said the expo was part of ‘Disability Awareness Month’.

“The ADA-Americans with Disabilities Act was signed on July, 26 1990, so we try to have some type of anniversary or recognition celebration event. It runs from trainings, webinars, seminars, and expos,” shared Chung.

Chung said the expo wraps up the string of events for the fiscal year. The next event will be for fair housing month in April.

