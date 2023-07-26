Alachua County residents connect and share resources at ‘Disability Awareness Expo’

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An expo benefiting people with disabilities and their caretakers kicked off today in Gainesville.

Gainesville city and Alachua county leaders collaborated for the ‘Disability Awareness Expo’ at the MLK Multi-purpose Center.

TRENDING: Gainesville man accused of assaulting disabled 17-year-old girl

33 vendors showcased their products, services, and resources. Alachua county health department offered free blood testing as well.

Jacqueline Chung, Alachua County’s equal opportunity manager, said this expo doesn’t only benefit people with disabilities.

For most of us at some point in our lives, we either experienced taking care of a family member or loved one with a disability,” said Chung. Just all the different ways we want to make sure that people are aware of disability rights and people with disabilities to be aware of the resources available to them.

Chung said the expo was part of ‘Disability Awareness Month’.

“The ADA-Americans with Disabilities Act was signed on July, 26 1990, so we try to have some type of anniversary or recognition celebration event. It runs from trainings, webinars, seminars, and expos,” shared Chung.

Chung said the expo wraps up the string of events for the fiscal year. The next event will be for fair housing month in April.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Alachua County residents connect and share resources at ‘Disability Awareness Expo’
The victim sent a text message of an orange heart emoji to a friend, which was a “safe-word” to...
MCSO: Victim texts preplanned “safe-word” to friends, leads to arrest of man on counts of aggravated battery
Gainesville Police Department officers arrested a convicted felon after a shooting Monday night.
GPD officers arrest convicted felon after shooting in northeast Gainesville
Albert Lester, 45, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man accused of assaulting disabled 17-year-old girl