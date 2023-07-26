Carbon monoxide poisons 7 people at Ocala business

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Seven people were taken to the hospital in Ocala after being exposed to carbon monoxide at a business on Wednesday night.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to Cheney Brothers on Silver Springs Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. after employees reported symptoms suggesting carbon monoxide (CO) exposure.

When they arrived, crews used gas monitors which detected elevated levels of the gas. Crews evacuated everyone from the building. Medics identified 11 people with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, seven of which were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters determined a faulty propane-powered floor cleaner was the source of the gas. When turned on, the machine emitted carbon monoxide levels at 1400 parts per million. The U.S. National Ambient Air Quality Standards for outdoor air is 9 parts per million. Average homes are between 0.5 and 5 parts per million.

Crew aired out the building bringing the gas level back down to an acceptable level.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas which can deprive the body of oxygen if inhaled. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, dizziness, upset stomach, and chest pain.

