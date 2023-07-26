Citizen’s Circle Splash Pad closing for maintenance

Citizen’s Circle Splash Pad on Southeast Osceola Avenue will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A park in Ocala will be closed for maintenance today.

Citizen’s Circle Splash Pad on Southeast Osceola Avenue will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

City officials say they hope the park will reopen on Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

The city has a list of alternative city parks that are open today on its website.

TRENDING: Ocala hotel evacuates after teen sets couch on fire

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Citizen’s Circle Splash Pad closing for maintenance
Man arrested in Levy County on drug and battery charges after 911 call investigation
Deputies arrested John Chastain, 34, of Morriston after investigating the call, which came from...
Man arrested in Levy County on drug and battery charges after 911 call investigation
Proposed gun range leads to concern among neighbors in Gilchrist County