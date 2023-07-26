Citizen’s Circle Splash Pad closing for maintenance
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A park in Ocala will be closed for maintenance today.
Citizen’s Circle Splash Pad on Southeast Osceola Avenue will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
City officials say they hope the park will reopen on Thursday at 8:00 a.m.
The city has a list of alternative city parks that are open today on its website.
