City leader speaks on lawsuit against governor over GRU control

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cynthia Chestnut wants the state government to remove itself from GRU after HB 1645 was signed last month.

“Let us handle our utility that is publicly owned by the citizens of Gainesville,” said Chestnut.

City leaders filed a lawsuit against the governor seeking an injunction to prevent a state-appointed board from taking control.

In the lawsuit, city leaders claim the Florida constitution does not grant the state the power to give the governor authority over city organizations such as GRU.

“That would be a dangerous experiment,” said Chestnut. “To transfer the power from an elected body--people elected by the citizens to run a municipal service--to then give that to a non-elected board.”

However, the former general manager of GRU, Ed Bielarski, believes it may be worth a shot.

“The best way would have been,” said Bielarski, “not to take more money than the utility actually earned, not to subsidize the city, but they’re all in the past so going into the future...You only have to ways that you can affect a company in a better way and that’s to change the governance structure.”

Bielarski recently published a book titled The City That Lost Control, where he says city leaders brought this upon themselves.

He does not believe they have a case.

“I can just go by what the city attorney has said at one of the recent meetings,” said Bielarski. “He said that the legislature has broad power to change or even destroy...the city.”

State representative Chuck Clemons tells TV20 the governor is still accepting nominations for the board.

The first meeting of the new board is scheduled for October 4.

