Countdown to Kickoff: GHS Hurricanes

GHS hired alum Ian Scott to bring a culture change to the football program
First-year head coach Ian Scott is looking to fix a defense that gave up nearly 40 points a game last season.
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It is a new beginning for GHS football. In February, the Hurricanes hired alum Ian Scott after going winless last season. The former Gator and NFL nose tackle started by developing a culture. But to the players, it starts with earning a victory.

GHS senior defensive end Josh Morison said, “All of us seniors we have looked forward for the past two years. We just want to win and compete every single game, every single week.”

Scott knows that to win a game. You have to form chemistry. It was missing last year on the field. The Hurricanes did not score more than 17 points in any game and got shut out four times. The defense surrendered nearly 40 points a game.

Scott said, “You need to come together as a team working on building unity. That is what we have been focusing on this whole time. And being organized and playing hard. If we do those things. Then we will have success. I walk those same hallways I had the same time. I had nothing but the best memories about my time being at Gainesville high school.”

Scott only has a few seniors on this young roster. His experience as a state champion with the GHS basketball team led him to the court to find leaders.

GHS senior offensive tackle Tyler Baughtman said, “Coach Scott came in and he talked to me a couple of times. And I talked to some of the coaches and he got to know me and convince me to come out and play. And then taking me to camps this summer and working on my skills. I gained about 30-40 pounds trying to get ready for this upcoming fall.”

The players have built a strong brotherhood but have grown a chip on their shoulders.

Morison said, “We know that everyone else in the city doubts us and no one else other than the people in our locker room that have the same confidence that we do. We just to prove everyone wrong.”

The message to win is simple. It is delivering on it that will be a challenge.

