Extreme Ocean Temperatures in the Keys & Gulf of Mexico

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Water temperatures in the gulf have been closer to a hot tub than an ocean, pushing near 100 degrees in the keys.

Over the past several weeks, the waters in the Gulf of Mexico has experienced an unprecedented surge in temperatures, reaching levels never before seen this early in the season.

The Keys are experiencing water temperatures above 95 degrees degrees, which would normally not occur until August or September; it at all.

And this week, NOAA upgraded the Florida Keys to the highest alert level for a severe coral bleaching event that is taking place.

The small organisms that make up coral reefs connect with one another. The algae that inhabit the reefs feed the corals is what gives them their color. The coral expels the algae when temperatures rise too high, leaving the reefs looking bleached or white. That doesn’t mean they are dead, but the corals can starve and are more susceptible to disease.

The coral is literally starving when it turns white; hence the term ‘bleaching’.

High temperatures can cause the coral to expel its zooxanthellae (algae) turning the coral white. (Shelly Krueger: UF/IFAS Extension Marine Biologist, Monroe County)

Shelly Krueger, a UF/IFAS Extension Marine Biologist in Monroe County tells us; “Imagine you’re on a 2,000 calorie a day diet and suddenly that diet is cut 85% and you’re living on 300 calories per day. You can live on 300 calories per day but for how long?”

Over the past 50 years, the Keys waters have lost 80% to 90% of their coral due to climate change and other causes. Since coral reefs act as a natural barrier against storm surge from hurricanes and other storms, this has an impact on both people and the marine life that depends on the reefs for survival. Additionally, there is a financial impact because coral reefs are crucial for fishing, scuba diving, and snorkeling tourism.

The coral is a natural defense mechanism set in place to protect the mainland and if it was not there massive changes would be seen even on a normal day.

“When you hear the boating report and they say seas outside the reef are 4-5 feet and seas inside the reef are 1-2 feet. When you lose your massive coral reefs you really lose that protection that protects the land.”; Krueger.

But it’s not just in the Keys that warming waters can cause issues. In Cedar Key where the clam harvest is full swing, locals are worried that the hot tub like temperatures will kill off populations of clams. The issue here is the warm waters hold less oxygen.

And local business owners say they are not seeing any issues yet but they know that can turn around very quickly.

General Manager of Tony’s Seafood in Cedar Key says; “I hope it doesn’t go any higher, this is usually the max in September, late August/September and we’re already there and it’s July.”

No where is immune to the rising global temperatures, including the waters in Gulf of Mexico. But the effects here are far more impactful and longer lasting, taking decades to reverse. This is yet again another consequence of our warming planet.

