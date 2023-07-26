Gainesville man accused of assaulting disabled 17-year-old girl

Albert Lester, 45, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Albert Lester, 45, Alachua County Jail booking photo(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department arrested a 45-year-old man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl with “diminished mental capacity.”

Albert Lester, 45, was arrested on Tuesday on the charge of sexual assault of a teenager. According to the arrest report, the victim’s guardian allowed her to stay outside early Saturday morning.

The guardian was checking on her periodically through the security cameras in the home. The victim told investigators that Lester approached her. Lester lives near the victim and knows she has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old.

He asked, “Do you want me to do something to you?”

Then, Lester is accused of forcing himself on the victim. When the guardian went to check on the victim, she saw Lester with the victim and pull his pants up.

TRENDING: Ocala hotel evacuates after teen sets couch on fire

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Coral Bleaching
Extreme Ocean Temperatures in the Keys & Gulf of Mexico
Rising Ocean Temperatures
Officers were dispatched to the Stop & Go at 1263 W US Hwy 90 for a reported robbery around...
Lake City Police Department investigates gas station robbery
WCJB TV20 FORECAST