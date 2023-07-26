Gainesville man accused of assaulting disabled 17-year-old girl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department arrested a 45-year-old man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl with “diminished mental capacity.”

Albert Lester, 45, was arrested on Tuesday on the charge of sexual assault of a teenager. According to the arrest report, the victim’s guardian allowed her to stay outside early Saturday morning.

The guardian was checking on her periodically through the security cameras in the home. The victim told investigators that Lester approached her. Lester lives near the victim and knows she has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old.

He asked, “Do you want me to do something to you?”

Then, Lester is accused of forcing himself on the victim. When the guardian went to check on the victim, she saw Lester with the victim and pull his pants up.

