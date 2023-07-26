GPD officers arrest convicted felon after shooting in northeast Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested a convicted felon after a shooting Monday night.

Officers say a man called 911 to report that someone was shooting at him while at 1150 Northeast 16th Avenue. The caller was later identified as Courtney Crosby, 33.

Crosby said the suspect was in a U-Haul van and stopped at a traffic light at Northwest 16th Avenue and North Main Street.

Officers responded to the area and conducted a traffic stop on the U-Haul van and detained the driver in handcuffs.

Officers say that while they were conducting the investigation, Crosby ran towards the police car where the U-Haul driver was detained and tried to open the car door, yelling that he was going to kill him. Officers intervened and attempted to handcuff Crosby, but say he resisted.

Officers detained Crosby and placed him in a separate patrol vehicle.

GPD officers conducted interviews of both parties on the scene. They say that the investigation revealed that the driver of the U-Haul van was in the parking lot at 1138 Northeast 16th Avenue when shots were fired and he fled in the van.

They say surveillance footage captured Crosby exiting the building and firing a gun. They also located a firearm inside of Crosby’s vehicle, which had bullet holes.

A background check revealed that Crosby was a convicted felon.

Crosby was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon with a $50,000 bond and resisting without violence with a $10,000 bond. Officers say Crosby posted bond and was released at 2:33 A.M. on Wednesday.

GPD detectives are investigating the shooting. They ask anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at 352-393-7670 or remain anonymous by reporting tips to the Alachua County Crime Stoppers online or by calling 352-372-STOP.

