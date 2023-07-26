Lake City Police Department investigates gas station armed robbery

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police Department officers are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Stop & Go gas station Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the Stop & Go at 1263 W US Hwy 90 for a reported robbery around 10:30 P.M. on Tuesday.

They say an unknown suspect robbed the business at gunpoint before fleeing on foot in a northwestern direction.

An employee told officers that while they were outside of the Stop & Go, the suspect approached the employee from behind and placed a handgun to their back, ordering to enter the business. They say that once inside, the suspect threw a small blue backpack to the cashier and said “give me all the money.”

The employees say that after the cashier placed the money in the backpack, the suspect ordered both employees to lie on the floor before he took the backpack and fled on foot.

Officers say that both employees described the suspect as a black male wearing gray shorts, a black shirt, black Nike shoes, a black shower cap, and a white surgical mask.

Officers say that no one was hurt during the incident.

Lake City officers ask that anyone with information concerning this incident should contact the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 and speak with Investigator Sapp.

One can also report information anonymously by calling the LCPD TIPS line at 386-719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099.

