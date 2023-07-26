Man arrested in Levy County on drug and battery charges after 911 call investigation

MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on drug and battery charges after an investigation into an open 911 call.

Deputies arrested John Chastain, 34, of Morriston after investigating the call, which came from a home where a domestic violence incident had been reported.

They found Chastain, who was the suspect in that case, hiding inside of a closet.

Deputies say Chastain had three stolen guns and almost 300 grams of fentanyl, as well as other illegal drugs.

