Man arrested in Levy County on drug and battery charges after 911 call investigation
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on drug and battery charges after an investigation into an open 911 call.
Deputies arrested John Chastain, 34, of Morriston after investigating the call, which came from a home where a domestic violence incident had been reported.
They found Chastain, who was the suspect in that case, hiding inside of a closet.
Deputies say Chastain had three stolen guns and almost 300 grams of fentanyl, as well as other illegal drugs.
