Marion County School Board approves code of conduct changes ahead of school year

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With the school year just about two weeks away, some parents in Marion County are voicing their opinions about the district’s new code of conduct.

The board unanimously approved changes for stricter absence policies, dress code, and behavior on school buses. One new rule allows the right of self defense on campus.

“If somebody is just walking down the hall and somebody shoves them or somebody punches them and they push back, then I think the person that started it obviously should be suspended,” shared parent Melanie Slaughter. “That’s how it would work in the criminal justice system, but both of them should not.”

Some parents say the changes will be beneficial for the system. However, others are concerned about protocol when it comes to cell phone confiscation.

“We send our kids to school with the phones for safety reasons,” shared parent Shawn Mincy. “So when it comes to the point, where now you have damaged that phone, the screen cracked, water got into it, I still feel like Marion County public schools should be held responsible because it’s now in your possession.”

According to the code not all absences are excused. If the student has a death in the family a copy of an obituary or prayer card from a funeral may be requested.

“The doctors office, they already provide doctors notes if you need it for school if they’re absent,” shared Mincy. “But the obituary is just gonna make more paperwork for the school board. Its gonna cause a lot of headaches for the parents because you’re already dealing with whatever issue it is with your child.”

Board members say the changes will set a safer environment for students right before the bell rings.

