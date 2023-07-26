MCSO: Victim texts preplanned “safe-word” to friends, leads to arrest of man on counts of aggravated battery

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Ocala man on counts of aggravated battery on Tuesday after the victim texted a preplanned signal to her friends.

Deputies arrested Joselito Torres, 23, on counts of battery by strangulation, aggravated battery with a weapon, and resistance of an officer.

Deputies say that early Tuesday morning, Torres punched the victim in her face with a closed fist because he was upset that the victim had interacted with his friend. They say Torres then picked up a black handgun and pushed it against the victim’s forehead.

Deputies say Torres then put the gun on the bedside table and allowed the victim to go on her phone as long as he could see her.

The victim sent a text message of an orange heart emoji to a friend. The emoji was a “safe-word” to call 911 that she had preplanned between her and her friends.

Deputies say that Torres then took her phone, threw it across the bedroom, and climbed on top of her. They say he began punching her face again and choked her, preventing her from breathing.

The Marion County Communications center received a call from a woman stating that the victim wanted her to call 911, but she did not know the reason. Deputies were dispatched to the residence.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a woman outside of the residence. They say they heard a loud crashing sound from inside the residence, and the victim then exited the house, leaving the door open behind her. Deputies say they that when they made eye contact with Torres inside the residence, Torres fled the house through the rear door.

Deputies observed red marks on the side of the victim’s face and red marks around her neck.

Deputies located and arrested Torres in the area of Southeast 55th Place and Southeast 70th Avenue.

Torres had warrants for his arrest for driving with a suspended license, resisting an officer, and giving a false name to law enforcement. He also previously violated probation by not going to his court date.

Torres is booked at the Marion County Jail on counts of battery by strangulation, aggravated battery with a weapon, and resistance of an officer.

