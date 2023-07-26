Morriston man dies after crashing his motorcycle into a tree

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 47-year-old man has died after a single vehicle motorcycle crash in Marion County.

According to FHP officials, the man was traveling westbound on County Road 464b, approaching Northwest 157th Court Tuesday.

He crossed over the centerline while making a right hand turn and traveled off the roadway.

The motorcyclist struck a tree and was later pronounced dead on scene.

