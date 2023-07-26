Morriston man dies after crashing his motorcycle into a tree
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 47-year-old man has died after a single vehicle motorcycle crash in Marion County.
According to FHP officials, the man was traveling westbound on County Road 464b, approaching Northwest 157th Court Tuesday.
TRENDING: Proposed gun range leads to concern among neighbors in Gilchrist County
He crossed over the centerline while making a right hand turn and traveled off the roadway.
The motorcyclist struck a tree and was later pronounced dead on scene.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.