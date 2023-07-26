One person hospitalized after crashing vehicle into a tree in Starke
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A truck driver is in the hospital after they crashed into a tree in Starke.
Bradford County and Starke firefighters responded to Northeast 14th Avenue and Northeast 158th Street around 6:30 p.m.
The driver was trauma-alerted to an area hospital. Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.
TRENDING: State officials explain murky water that caused temporary closure of Blue Springs
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.