One person hospitalized after crashing vehicle into a tree in Starke

A truck driver is in the hospital after they crashed into a tree in Starke.
A truck driver is in the hospital after they crashed into a tree in Starke.(Bradford County Fire Rescue/WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A truck driver is in the hospital after they crashed into a tree in Starke.

Bradford County and Starke firefighters responded to Northeast 14th Avenue and Northeast 158th Street around 6:30 p.m.

The driver was trauma-alerted to an area hospital. Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

TRENDING: State officials explain murky water that caused temporary closure of Blue Springs

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Countdown To Kickoff: Buchholz Bobcats
WCJB Weather
TikTok (FILE)
TikTok banned in Florida schools ahead of new school year
TikTok banned in Florida schools ahead of new school year