One person hospitalized after crashing vehicle into a tree in Starke

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A truck driver is in the hospital after they crashed into a tree in Starke.

Bradford County and Starke firefighters responded to Northeast 14th Avenue and Northeast 158th Street around 6:30 p.m.

The driver was trauma-alerted to an area hospital. Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

