Paige’s Kitchen: Cucumber Soup

This cold buttermilk soup is sure to satisfy everyone at your dinner table.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are dozens of favorite southern staples that you will find in my kitchen. Two of those are cucumbers and buttermilk. Those ingredients are versatile and easy to use. That’s where we find tonight’s recipe. It’s a cold buttermilk soup that will satisfy everyone at your table.

This is a beautiful soup to display colorful garnishes. By adding small, diced cucumbers you will add both color and crunch. I love to add Maldon Sea Salt Flakes. It adds flavor and crunch. This recipe is also fun to add Fresh Gourmet Balsamic Beets that are sold in your grocery store salad dressing aisle.

And then finally add some drops of a wonderful finishing olive oil that is meant to drizzle. It adds aroma, flavor and a luxurious feeling. Go online and read the difference between a cooking olive oil and a finishing olive oil. I have included the link to my favorite one at the bottom of this recipe. Enjoy!

INGREDIENTS

· 1 1/2 cups cucumber, peeled, seeded and coarsely chopped

· 3 cups buttermilk

· 3/4 cup sour cream

· 2 tbsp olive oil

· 1/2 tsp kosher salt - black pepper to taste

· 2 large cloves garlic, minced

DIRECTIONS

1. Add cucumbers, buttermilk, sour cream, olive oil, salt and garlic to blender and blend until smooth for at least 2 minutes.

2. Place in fridge for at least an hour or more to chill. This recipe can be made the day ahead.

3. Serve in chilled bowls and garnish.

