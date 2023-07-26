State-backed Citizen’s Property Insurance continues to expand

Citizens recently asked the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation for approval of rate increases.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Continuing to add thousands of customers a week, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance had nearly 1.34 million policies as of Friday.

That total is up 4,167 from a week earlier and more than 13,000 over the past two weeks.

Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, has seen explosive growth over the past three years as private insurers have shed policies and raised rates because of financial problems.

Citizens recently asked the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation for approval of rate increases, with the most-common type of homeowners’ policies getting hit with 12% hikes.

Citizens President Tim Cerio recently told the company’s Board of Governors that the rate increases are needed because Citizens charges lower rates than private insurers.

“The risk of assessments to private market policyholders is exacerbated because of our incredible policy growth. We have continued to grow at the rate we have, because we continue to compete with the private market. We continue to compete with the private market, in large part, because our rates are not actuarially sound.”

Tim Cerio, President, Citizens Property Insurance

Cerio says the policy count could reach 1.7 million by the end of the year.

As an illustration of the growth, Citizens now has over 400,000 more policies than it had one year ago, and the total has nearly tripled in the last three years.

