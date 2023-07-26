Tourists expected to bring $1.5m dollars to Marion County during Cal Ripken World Series

This is the seventh straight year the tournament is coming to Ocala.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A youth baseball tournament is expected to bring in over a million dollars to Marion County.

About 30 teams are traveling to Ocala this weekend to participate in the Cal Ripken 8U, 9U,and 11U World Series at the Ocala Rotary Sportsplex.

This is the seventh straight year the tournament is coming to town.

“There’s just a tremendous outpouring of appreciation for them choosing our community to do this,” said Chairman Craig Curry.

County officials estimate tourists will bring more than one and a half million dollars to the economy after booking hotels, eating at restaurants, and checking out attractions.

“It’s great, I live real close to the Sportsplex on the other side of town, probably going to go down there and watch the teams because these young guys playing softball, baseball, it’s amazing and here it is coming to Ocala,” said resident Nub Kopisca.

Officials said tourism causes each household saves 527 dollars in property taxes annually. During this week’s State of the County presentation, they announced that two million people visit Marion County each year and brought in one billion dollars to the community.

One resident believes the city should have more non-equine related events to attract larger crowds.

“I personally feel like bringing in more of a diverse crowd instead of only just trying to attract people for horses would definitely benefit everybody because Ocala is very diverse, we have a lot of everybody,” said resident Olycia Vanterpool.

Other events are planned off the field to attract guests, like a kickoff parade in downtown.

The event begins July 28 and runs through August 5.

