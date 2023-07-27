Additional candidates file for House District 20 and 24 seats

In House District 20, which covers Putnam and part of Marion counties, Bobby Payne is term limited.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) - Two more candidates have signed up to run to represent North Central Florida at the state house.

In House District 20, which covers Putnam and part of Marion counties, Bobby Payne is term limited.

Judson Sapp, who last year ran for congress, and Welaka mayor Jamie Watt have filed to run as republicans.

District 24 was won in a special election early this year by Ryan Chamberlin.

He is being challenged in next year’s GOP primary by Nadege Thomas-Lang of Ocala.

TRENDING STORY: State-backed Citizen’s Property Insurance continues to expand

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Additional candidates file for House District 20 and 24 seats
Carbon monoxide poisons 7 people at Ocala business
Man tries to use fake money at thrift store
Man tries to use fake money at thrift store
Man tries to use fake money at thrift store