Additional candidates file for House District 20 and 24 seats

(WCJB) - Two more candidates have signed up to run to represent North Central Florida at the state house.

In House District 20, which covers Putnam and part of Marion counties, Bobby Payne is term limited.

Judson Sapp, who last year ran for congress, and Welaka mayor Jamie Watt have filed to run as republicans.

District 24 was won in a special election early this year by Ryan Chamberlin.

He is being challenged in next year’s GOP primary by Nadege Thomas-Lang of Ocala.

