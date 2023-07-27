Alachua County Pets: Luna, Estrella, Bullseye, and Bellatrix

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
One puppy is great but two is better. Meet Luna and Estrella. These two pups love to go on long walks and after cuddle on the couch for a good movie.

One puppy is great but two is better. Meet Luna and Estrella. These two pups love to go on long walks and after cuddle on the couch for a good movie.

If your looking for a dog that checks every box, meet Bullseye. This gorgeous boy loves to chase after tennis balls and loves going to go on car rides.

Lastly is a lovely lady with a magical personality Bellatrix. This pup is sure to capture your heart with all the cuddles, belly rubs, and playtime.

The shelter is offering services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Alachua County Animal Resources is located at 3400 Northeast 53rd Avenue in Gainesville.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us. or 352-264-6870

