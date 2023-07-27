The city of Dunnellon recognized for being a great paddling community

Dunnellon joins ten other cities in central Florida to have been recognized.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Paddling Trails Association is marking Dunnellon a Blueway Community.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and sign unveiling happened Thursday at Blue Run of Dunnellon Park on Rainbow River.

Being a Blueway Community is meant to attract more experienced paddlers to the city, as well as giving city leaders access to educational tools.

“What makes the city of Dunnellon an excellent Blueway Community is obviously the location, to the waterways and the great waterways they have here locally” said Dorsey Demaster. “They have support of awesome hotels here and great restaurants and just a great community” she continued.

According to the association’s website, Dunnellon joins ten other cities in central Florida to have been recognized.

TRENDING: Additional candidates file for House District 20 and 24 seats

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Creative Services Inc. set to close on Aug. 1
Marion County domestic violence shelter to close, funding withheld due to poor conditions
Dunnellon joins ten other cities in central Florida to have been recognized.
The city of Dunnellon recognized for being a great paddling community
The state Supreme Court said it will take up a dispute about whether the University of Florida...
Florida Supreme Court to take up UF Covid-19 shutdown case
Officers say the victim would previously babysit his children.
Gainesville man arrested on sexual assault charge