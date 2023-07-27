The city of Dunnellon recognized for being a great paddling community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Paddling Trails Association is marking Dunnellon a Blueway Community.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and sign unveiling happened Thursday at Blue Run of Dunnellon Park on Rainbow River.

Being a Blueway Community is meant to attract more experienced paddlers to the city, as well as giving city leaders access to educational tools.

“What makes the city of Dunnellon an excellent Blueway Community is obviously the location, to the waterways and the great waterways they have here locally” said Dorsey Demaster. “They have support of awesome hotels here and great restaurants and just a great community” she continued.

According to the association’s website, Dunnellon joins ten other cities in central Florida to have been recognized.

