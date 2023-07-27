Countdown to Kickoff: Eastside Rams

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Things are falling into place for Eastside. After advancing to the Class 2 - Suburban regional semifinals. A large part of the roster returns. Head coach Harold Hoskins believes new quarterback Adrian Curtis will lift them over the top.

Hoskins said, “He can do some really good things and spin it really good. It will be a group effort it is not just one guy. We will run the ball a lot and we have some great weapons on the outside at receiver and at the slot.”

Eastside senior wide receiver Antonio Hubbert said, “I knew him since I was little, me and him have a connection that we had. I’ll be depending on him like I was with Holden Johnson and I think he can make a come back to it.”

One of the Rams’ keys to winning was defense. The Rams gave up less than 14 points per game. Their entire secondary returns. Along with a pass rush led by senior defensive end Jayden Manns that averaged three sacks per contest.

Manns said, “We got to dominate the season but we have to take it one game at a time. And we got to lead and come as a group and win games. Hopefully we make it to state.”

Eastside senior safety Donovan Anderson said, “We wanna make sure we leave it all on the field. To make sure we don’t have nothing holding us back and hard work, staying focused and sticking to the script. Focus on what we got to do like what we need to do.”

Eastside kicks it off vs Inlet Grove on August 25th. But in weeks 3-5, the Rams play Buchholz, Bradford, and North Marion. Hoskins has a motto for these top-tier battles.

Hoskins said, “Fear none. Respect all. Take it one game at a time. Don’t look over any opponent and don’t fear no opponent. Last year was last year. It is a whole new year, new team and new expectations.”

The championship pieces are there for Eastside.

The question is whether the Rams put it together in the postseason.

