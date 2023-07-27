Countdown to Kickoff: Eastside Rams

Rams finished the 2022 season with an 8-3 record.
Rams advanced to the Class 2-Suburban regional semifinals
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Things are falling into place for Eastside. After advancing to the Class 2 - Suburban regional semifinals. A large part of the roster returns. Head coach Harold Hoskins believes new quarterback Adrian Curtis will lift them over the top.

Hoskins said, “He can do some really good things and spin it really good. It will be a group effort it is not just one guy. We will run the ball a lot and we have some great weapons on the outside at receiver and at the slot.”

Eastside senior wide receiver Antonio Hubbert said, “I knew him since I was little, me and him have a connection that we had. I’ll be depending on him like I was with Holden Johnson and I think he can make a come back to it.”

One of the Rams’ keys to winning was defense. The Rams gave up less than 14 points per game. Their entire secondary returns. Along with a pass rush led by senior defensive end Jayden Manns that averaged three sacks per contest.

Manns said, “We got to dominate the season but we have to take it one game at a time. And we got to lead and come as a group and win games. Hopefully we make it to state.”

Eastside senior safety Donovan Anderson said, “We wanna make sure we leave it all on the field. To make sure we don’t have nothing holding us back and hard work, staying focused and sticking to the script. Focus on what we got to do like what we need to do.”

Eastside kicks it off vs Inlet Grove on August 25th. But in weeks 3-5, the Rams play Buchholz, Bradford, and North Marion. Hoskins has a motto for these top-tier battles.

Hoskins said, “Fear none. Respect all. Take it one game at a time. Don’t look over any opponent and don’t fear no opponent. Last year was last year. It is a whole new year, new team and new expectations.”

The championship pieces are there for Eastside.

The question is whether the Rams put it together in the postseason.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Rams advanced to the Class 2-Suburban regional semifinals
Countdown to Kickoff: Eastside Rams
Veteran sports anchor signs off
Kevin Well’s last sportscast at TV20
TV20 Sports Anchor will be leaving the station at the end of this week, ending a five-year run.
Kevin’s last sportscast at TV20
GHS Hurricanes ready to win in 2023
Countdown to Kickoff: GHS Hurricanes