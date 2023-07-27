Gainesville city commissioners prepare transition plan for GRU Authority Board

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville city commissioners say they have a plan to inform people about the changes happening with the new GRU Authority board. This is alongside their lawsuit to try to stop the board from taking control of the utility.

According to city leaders, the public education portion of Commissioner Brian Eastman’s plan will come at no cost as staff is in charge of making it happen. Acting as the general policy committee, commissioners approved Eastman’s plan about transitioning GRU to state-appointed oversight.

RELATED STORY: Commissioners approve up to $250K for legal advice about challenging GRU local bill

This includes changing the language of more than 40 city ordinances that give GRU’s General Manager authority to enact commissioner’s requests. City ordinances will name the GRU authority board in place of the commission. City commissioners approved spending up to $250,000 in June, for their injunction against state leaders to stop the new GRU board from starting in October.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.