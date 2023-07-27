Gainesville Fire Rescue crews investigate the cause of a house fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews are investigating the cause of a house fire in Gainesville.

Crews responded to Northwest 16th Avenue around 5:00 Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was inside the guest room in the back of the house.

Firefighters say they got the fire under control in less than 10 minutes. No one was injured in the fire.

