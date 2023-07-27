Gainesville Fire Rescue crews investigate the cause of a house fire

Firefighters say they got the fire under control in less than 10 minutes. No one was injured in the fire.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews are investigating the cause of a house fire in Gainesville.

Crews responded to Northwest 16th Avenue around 5:00 Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was inside the guest room in the back of the house.

