Gainesville man arrested on counts of sexual assault

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested a man on counts of sexual assault on Wednesday.

Officers say Karamo Kouyate, 29, invited the victim to his house on July 15. They say the two were acquaintances who met at a daycare. The victim would previously babysit Kouyate’s children.

Officers say the victim and Kouyate were watching a movie when Kouyate began to massage her, despite the victim saying no. They say he then raped her and blocked her from leaving the residence when she attempted to leave.

The victim reported the sexual battery to law enforcement two days later.

Kouyate is booked at the Alachua County Jail.

