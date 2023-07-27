GPD: Man arrested after hit and run in stolen vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested a man after a hit-and-run in a stolen vehicle Wednesday evening.

Officers arrested Henri Hart, 40, on counts of vehicle theft, a hit and run, drug possession, and resistance of an officer without violence.

Officers report that on Wednesday evening, they witnessed Hart driving a gold Toyota Corolla that was reported stolen earlier that day.

While officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle for a traffic stop, Hart drove through the roundabout on Southeast 7th Avenue and Southeast 7th Street and hit a vehicle in the traffic circle.

Officers say Hart then exited the stolen vehicle and ran northbound from the crash site on foot. After a brief foot chase, officers placed him under arrest.

Officers say Hart was also in possession of 1.7 grams of MDMA in his pants pocket.

The front seat passenger of the hit vehicle was transported for her injuries that she sustained during the crash. The rear seat passenger did not sustain injuries.

Hart is booked at the Alachua County Jail.

