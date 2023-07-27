GPD: Man arrested after hit and run in stolen vehicle

While officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle for a traffic stop, he drove through a...
While officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle for a traffic stop, he drove through a roundabout and hit another vehicle in the traffic circle.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested a man after a hit-and-run in a stolen vehicle Wednesday evening.

Officers arrested Henri Hart, 40, on counts of vehicle theft, a hit and run, drug possession, and resistance of an officer without violence.

Officers report that on Wednesday evening, they witnessed Hart driving a gold Toyota Corolla that was reported stolen earlier that day.

While officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle for a traffic stop, Hart drove through the roundabout on Southeast 7th Avenue and Southeast 7th Street and hit a vehicle in the traffic circle.

Officers say Hart then exited the stolen vehicle and ran northbound from the crash site on foot. After a brief foot chase, officers placed him under arrest.

Officers say Hart was also in possession of 1.7 grams of MDMA in his pants pocket.

The front seat passenger of the hit vehicle was transported for her injuries that she sustained during the crash. The rear seat passenger did not sustain injuries.

Hart is booked at the Alachua County Jail.

TRENDING: Gainesville Fire Rescue crews investigate the cause of a house fire

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Officers say the victim would previously babysit his children.
Gainesville man arrested on counts of sexual assault
Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at WIND-FM.
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 7/27
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 7/27
Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new...
Alachua County Pets: Luna, Estrella, Bullseye, and Bellatrix