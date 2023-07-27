‘It’s been a tremendous help’: Ocala couple donates $740k to Humane Society of Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A family’s generous donation led to the construction of a low-cost animal clinic in Ocala.

Brandon and Diannah Perry donated more than 740-thousand dollars to the Humane Society of Marion County’s animal clinic. The low-cost clinic opened next to the animal shelter last month and offers services like exams, vaccines, and surgeries.

“We were very fortunate and very happy to assist in the build process of this so they can serve more animals in the community,” said Brandon Perry.

The donation was on behalf of Brandon’s mother Cathy, who passed away more three years ago from a glioblastoma brain tumor. She left a portion of her inheritance to charity in her will.

Perry believes his mother would be happy to see what she has done for pet owners in Ocala.

“I think she would absolutely be thrilled and tickled to death that this was to help them,” said Perry.

He donated to 29 charities across the country, including 12 in Marion County.

“We were able to do that this past month and handing out the checks around the town has been very rewarding and very fulfilling for us,” said Perry. “I know it’s been a tremendous help to all of the local charities we donated to as well.”

He began working with shelter officials two years ago and decided to spend the money on building the clinic and buying equipment.

“The response from the public has been almost overwhelming with the clientele we’ve had come in, so we’re really excited to be able to provide these services to our animals here in Marion County,” said Eddie Leedy, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Marion County.

Leedy said the project cost about two-million dollars and would not have been possible without the help of donors.

“This donation was a huge help in actually making that happen,” said Leedy.

Perry told TV20 he has worked with the Humane Society before and was happy to see this project come to life.

