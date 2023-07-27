Kevin’s last sportscast at TV20

TV20 Sports Anchor will be leaving the station at the end of this week, ending a five-year run.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -TV20 Sports Director Kevin Wells made his farewell address to North Central Florida television viewers on Wendesday, as he’ll be leaving WCJB at the end of this week. Wednesday marked Kevin’s final sportscast.

Kevin came to Gainesville in October of 2018 after spending the first 17 years of his television news career in Alaska. He is grateful that North Central Florida welcomed him into their homes over these last five years and will continue to live in Gainesville while seeking employment outside the TV industry--but don’t rule out a return to news someday.

